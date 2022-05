The history of cryptocurrency has not been built on the principles of collaboration and unity, but division and conflict. The early decade of cryptocurrency was rocky, with internal quarrellings and external attacks. Thankfully, we are now at a point where there is simply no need to differentiate and compete. It’s set to become the decade of interoperability with disparate chains working together. There is no shortage of infrastructure providers that are truly multichain and decentralized and decentralized blockchains that can work together.

