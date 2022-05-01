ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man arrested after stealing vehicle and crashing

By Grant Palmer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — A Columbia man was arrested for tampering in the second degree after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday. According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, officers...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Injured After Vehicle Hits Tree

A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital after the Dodge Caravan he was in hit a tree Saturday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, occupied by 33-year-old Carl D. Humphrey, and 42-year-old Jerald Doop, both of Warsaw, was on Route H, east of Highway 65 at 4:25 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.
WARSAW, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury that occurred Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Stadium Boulevard and Primrose Drive. Around 11 a.m., officers observed a passenger vehicle on Texas Avenue. They determined it was the same vehicle reported stolen at 6:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of The post Police investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man in the Callaway County Jail after marijuana discovered during a vehicle stop

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)A vehicle stop in Callaway County Friday has resulted in one man in the county jail on a 24-hour hold. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted Saturday that they stopped a 2021 Nissan Rogue Friday for following too closely on I-70 in Callaway County. With the help of a K9, a The post Man in the Callaway County Jail after marijuana discovered during a vehicle stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 2

Pedestrian hit and killed in Bonne Terre, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in St. Francois County. The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Old Orchard just south of Highway K in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will […]
BONNE TERRE, MO
Emergency Medical Services

