ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans' drafting of Alabama WR John Metchie considered a 'reach'

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISXbf_0fPTU9lI00

The Houston Texans entered the 2022 NFL draft with 13 draft picks, but most people knew that general manager Nick Caserio wasn’t going to use all of them.

Part of Caserio’s draft strategy is to use picks as part of packages to take targeted players, which is what the Texans did when they moved up to No. 44 overall in Round 2 to take former Alabama receiver John Metchie.

Although Metchie is coming off an ACL injury, the Texans nevertheless took the talented receiver. However, it didn’t sit well with CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, who listed the move as one of the reaches in the draft.

Houston traded up to No. 44 overall in the second round to draft Metchie. While the Alabama product is a solid player, he wasn’t expected to come off the board this early on Day 2 and is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the SEC Championship game. Not only was taking Metchie at this spot a bit too high, but there were a number of other pass-catchers on the board with higher ceilings like Georgia’s George Pickens and Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan.

Sullivan also relayed colleague Chris Trapasso’s writeup that Metchie is a “vertical specialist” and that he is “not overly fast deep” with a “smaller frame” and “minimal YAC.”

Adding Metchie in with a receiving corps that includes Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, and Nico Collins should help the rookie do what he does best and not have to run a variety of routes by his lonesome in his first season.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tyler, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conley
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Cbs Sports#American Football#Wr#Acl#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mickey Loomis hinted at the Tyrann Mathieu signing in post-draft presser

Saturday night following the final rounds of the NFL draft, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told media there was one remaining “must” to address. He also insinuated that the must wouldn’t be hard to figure out. “You guys can guess that,” Loomis responded when asked for more detail. “You probably know it already.” We did. It was safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Rasheem Green

Edge rusher Rasheem Green has found a home for the 2022 season. Green visited several teams in recent weeks in search of a landing spot and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is signing with the Texans. Green visited Houston along with the Panthers and Ravens during his tour of NFL teams.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans Continue To Bolster The Defense With Latest Signing

The exodus of talent from the Houston Texans continued during the 2022 offseason. Safety Justin Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, while outside linebacker Jacob Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the New York Jets. Those departures made the Texans turn their...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy