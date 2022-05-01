Kansas WR Kwamie Lassiter II signs with Bengals

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals, per NFL Insider Field Yates.

Lassiter II reeled in 148 catches for 1550 yards and seven touchdowns over five years for the Jayhawks, earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2020.

Lassiter II joins the big leagues alongside former teammate Kyron Johnson , who was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

