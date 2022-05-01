ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: 1 suspect caught, 1 at large following gun point robbery at Melrose cellphone store

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say one person is in custody and another one is at large after a gun point robbery at T-Mobile store in Melrose Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crime led officers on a chase towards Manhattan that ended in a crash into a police car.

They say two people robbed the cellphone store on East 149th Street and got away with number of items.

The officers were able to track down one of the suspects because the stolen merchandise was equipped with GPS technology.

That's when they say the police chase began.

Police say they tracked down one of the suspects on the FDR Drive near the upper East Side. They say officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver collided into a patrol car before the suspect continued South.

Police were able to stop the car, but the suspect ran away on foot only to be caught later.

As for the other suspect, police say it's still unclear where they headed after robbing the store.

The search for the second suspect continues.

Nearby residents said the news is unsettling to know they often walk a street where a crime took place.

"I patronize all of these stores in this community and it's unfortunate that there seems to be this outbreak of people that feel they can just run up and take what they want," said Melorie Garwood. "You can track phones, so I don't understand their logic, people are so desperate these days for a slew of reasons that it's illogical."

Police say one officer was injured while attempting to apprehend the one suspect but is expected to be OK.

It's unclear if any customers were inside the store when the robbery happened.

Melrose, NY
