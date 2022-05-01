ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Celebrity choreographer brings hype to NFL Draft

By Zora Asberry
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kqiL_0fPTTgZh00

It is officially day three of the NFL Draft, and the fans are already filled with excitement as they head to the NFL Draft Experience.

With another round of the NFL Draft Experience, one unique way the NFL draft has kept the energy going is through the hype squad.

KTNV's Zora Asberry spoke with the hype squad to find out what they did to bring engagement to the main stage.

Days one and two of the NFL draft were filled with excitement, but it was the hype squad that really brought the party to the main stage for fans.

The NFL brought in on-camera audiences to ramp up the energy as fans spectated.

With fans storming the main stage, the hype squad helped with crowd control and making sure everyone had a great time, but did so safely.

"What we do is help delegate getting everyone together from the audience participation and getting them ready for film, getting them ready for the camera, making sure everybody is looking their best for all the big takeaways."

As day three starts to wrap up, there are so many takeaways from the draft experience.

Ice Cube, Darren Waller, and Derek Carr made an appearance as well as performances by the Raiderettes.

It was truly a Las Vegas celebration.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Raiders Participate on Salute to Service Event During the NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders were heavily involved in community-related projects all throughout the NFL Draft week. And hours before the start of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL and USAA, the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner had an opening act for the Raiders. Raiders tight...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: NFL Draft betting recap, professional bettors cashed in

The 2022 NFL Draft last week in Las Vegas was a hit with the teams, players, fans and especially the gamblers. The festivities in Sin City were popular with everyone – except for the sportsbooks. Here's a recap on the draft from a gambling perspective. For more, from gambling-friendly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

New York Jets First-Round Draft Pick Garrett Wilson Is Ready to Work

Garrett Wilson’s childhood dreams were realized when his phone rang inside Caesars Forum at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The top prospect was snagged by the New York Jets in the first round, as the tenth overall pick, surround by friends and family. Despite the moment being a culmination of years of hard work, the wide receiver is eager to get back to it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Yardbarker

Dylan Parham "Thankful" for Opportunity with Raiders

Despite not having either a first or second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were still able to make significant improvements with this year's class. It starts with former Memphis guard Dylan Parham, who the Raiders selected in the third round after many draft analysts thought he could have gone much earlier.
PARADISE, NV
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Gets Support From Owner: NFL World Reacts

If Colin Kaepernick ends up on an NFL roster for training camp, it looks like the Las Vegas Raiders are the favorite to make it happen. This week, Raiders owner Mark Davis showed public support for the free agent quarterback. That’s a pretty big step for Kaepernick, who hasn’t played...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Celebrity#Choreographer#American Football
Big Blue View

Giants’ offensive line: Will Joe Schoen’s rebuild finally be the cure?

When Joe Schoen became general manager of the New York Giants in January, the team’s offensive line was in shambles. The Giants’ had the 30th-ranked offensive line in the NFL in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Four of the five starters from that group were headed to free agency. Schoen looked at the roster and saw only five potentially healthy offensive linemen under contract.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Cardinals Reveal The Team’s Plan For Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals have had a bit of a tumultuous offseason due to the icy relationship they appeared to develop with star quarterback Kyler Murray. But with the NFL Draft now over, the Cardinals have made it clear what their plan is for the rest of the offseason. In an interview with Adam Schein, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said that the team’s goal is to get him a contract extension.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy