Union County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.2 25.6 25.7 25.5 25.2 25.0
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
El Dorado, AR
Union County, AR
Norphlet, AR
Urbana, AR
Junction City, AR
Calion, AR
Arkansas State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.0 Tue 8 PM 8.8 8.9 8.9 CRESTING
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet Friday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 37.5 feet through Friday before slowly decreasing, but remaining in major flood stage. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
#Special Weather Statement#Union
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected is cresting at a stage of 28.6 feet. The river will remain steady over the next few days. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Tue 8 PM 28.6 28.6 28.5 CRESTING
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 37.5 feet through Friday before slowly decreasing, but remaining in major flood stage. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Tue 8 pm CDT 14.1 14.3 14.5
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.6 Tue 8 pm CDT 14.5 14.7 14.9
BROWN COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 49.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday, May 7 and continue falling to 38.5 feet Tuesday, May 31. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...ROCKBRIDGE AND SOUTHEASTERN BATH COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON At 1109 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockbridge Baths, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Millboro Collierstown and Rockbridge Baths. This includes the following location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Talladega County in east central Alabama Central Clay County in east central Alabama * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waldo, or 7 miles south of Talladega, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lineville, Ashland, Waldo, Barfield, Chandler Springs and Gunthertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains, Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands; Chuska Mountains; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, AND MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday with very low humidity and unstable conditions across much of central, eastern, and southern NM. Temperatures will be below normal over most of northern and western NM however elevated critical fire weather conditions are still possible. Winds will taper off by sunset when critical conditions slowly improve. Humidity recovery Wednesday night will however be poor in most areas. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue tapering off tonight with fair recoveries expected.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Wind speeds have decreased below advisory thresholds and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET Winds have diminished this evening and humidities have climbed to above critical thresholds. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 9 PM.
