Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fontana Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Graham; Swain Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Swain and Graham Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles east of Madisonville to 14 miles west of Robbinsville to 4 miles northwest of Murphy. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Robbinsville, Town Of Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, Fontana Village, Lake Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Tapoco, Cheoah and Deals Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GRAHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO