Tulsa, OK

YWCA Tulsa Launches Small Business Loan Program For Women

By Johnny Resendiz
 3 days ago
The YCWA of Tulsa is launching a small business start-up loan program for women business owners.

The group also hosted a networking event at the Patti Johnson Wilson Center for women to learn more about the program on Saturday.

Four local businesswomen shared their knowledge about business and about YWCA's Carmela Hill Legacy Fund.

"The energy...before the panelists even came in....the energy in the room was amazing, guest Tamecca Rogers said"

The fund is a $5000 micro-loan program to help women-owned small start-up businesses.

The non-profit says the goal is to help local female entrepreneurs who either have a limited credit history, who want a loan too small for a bank to consider or don't have other equity sources.

The organization specifically wants to reach local women of color.

Business Owner Carmella Hill said she is hoping to inspire those chasing a passion.

"Being able to see an example, makes it tangible and if you see it and believe it, then you can be it and achieve it," Hill said.

Guests were also able to meet other aspiring entrepreneurs.

Tosh Owens said she tries to take advantage of networking events as much as she can and Temecca Rogers said women in business are better together.

"It give us that opportunity of community, because talking with the other women in the building that came to the event, they were so excited that we had this opportunity to talk to one another," Owens said.

"I think that when we get together, we can learn from one another and we can learn about the different programs and the different resources that we have for one another," Rogers said.

Saturday's event was not required in order to apply for this program.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

