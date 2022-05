FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up above five-percent, according to the latest virus statistics out on Monday. According to the state, Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.67 percent as of May 2, 2022. Health experts say the positivity rate is an indicator of what the virus is doing and where it’s headed. Health officials ideally like to see that statistic below five-percent.

