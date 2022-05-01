ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

City of Tallulah re-elects Finalyson as mayor

By Chelsea Monae Williams
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Elections held on Saturday, April 30. The City of Tallulah has elected Charles Michael Finlayson as their mayor. Charles Michael Finlayson (D) secured 51% of the votes and Gloria Owens Hayden (D) secured 49% of the people’s votes.

2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election Results

This is your one-stop-shop for election results in real-time. Be sure to tune into NBC 10 News at 10 p.m. for full election coverage.

Catahoula Parish 8 Mills Property Tax - Police Jury General Fund

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

382 61.2%

No

242 38.8%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Catahoula Parish Fire Protection Dist. #4, 10 Mills Property Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

80 60.2%

No

53 39.8%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Winnsboro Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Alice Wallace

Democrat

Race not called

886 50.34%

John Dumas

Democrat

874 49.66%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Winnsboro Police Chief

Candidate Votes Percent

Tyrone Coleman

Democrat

Race not called

887 50.80%

Billy Williams

Democrat

859 49.20%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Franklin Parish Proposition #1, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax - Solid Waist Disposal

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

1,407 64.8%

No

765 35.2%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Franklin Parish Proposition #2, 4.27 Mills Property Tax - Road Eq. and Salaries

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

1,358 62.6%

No

811 37.4%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

LaSalle Parish School Board, 1 Cent Sales Tax - Schools and Salaries

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

750 42.7%

No

Measure Failed Failed

1,005 57.3%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Tallulah Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Charles Finlayson

Democrat

Race not called

829 50.58%

Gloria Hayde

Democrat

810 49.42%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Tallulah Council Member District 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Lisa Houston

Democrat

Race not called

194 58.61%

Martez Robinson

Democrat

137 41.39%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Tallulah Council Memeber District 3

Candidate Votes Percent

Carla Harris

Democrat

Race not called

199 60.49%

Andrew Sims

Democrat

130 39.51%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax - Correctional Center

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

4,474 79.4%

No

1,159 20.6%

Updated: 1 day ago

94% reporting

Ouachita Parish Road Lighting District #12 - $45 Service Charge

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

24 100.0%

No

0 0.0%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Town of Rayville Police Chief

Candidate Votes Percent

Markus Turner

Democrat

Race not called

424 58.89%

Willie Robinson

Democrat

296 41.11%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Tensas Parish 2.15 Mills Property Tax - Council on Aging

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

310 83.6%

No

61 16.4%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Tensas Parish Communications District, 3.21 Mills Property Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

291 79.7%

No

74 20.3%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

West Carroll Parish Sheriff, 1/2 Cent Sales Tax

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

Measure Passed

582 62.6%

No

348 37.4%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

City of Winnfield Council Member District 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Ada Hall

Democrat

Race not called

87 62.59%

Winona Harrell

Democrat

52 37.41%

Updated: 1 day ago

100% reporting

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

City of Winnsboro elects Alice Wallace for mayor

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The City of Winnsboro has elected Alice Wallace as their new mayor. John C. “Sonny” Dumas (D) secured 874 of the votes and Alice Wallace (D) secured 886 of the people’s votes.
WINNSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro Chief of Police candidates discuss unifying law enforcement during runoff election

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two candidates continue in the runoff election for chief of police in Winnsboro for the April 30th election.  The election results for the March 26, 2022 elections show candidate Tyrone Coleman received the most votes with 42 percent. Billy Joe Williams followed with 39 percent eliminating incumbent Willie Pierce who received 12 […]
WINNSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

