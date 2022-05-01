ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Beach Volleyball Earns No. 5 Seed for the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, Fla. – The Florida State beach volleyball team will hold the No. 5 seed in the sixth year of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. Florida State opens the tournament against No. 12 seed Cal Poly on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:00 PM EST. The Seminoles are the...

