Beach Volleyball Earns No. 5 Seed for the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M earned the No. 7 seed in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and will host the opening two rounds of tournament action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7. The Aggies welcome the Baylor Bears, Washington Huskies and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders into the fray and will challenge A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round. First serve between the Aggies Islanders is slated for 1 p.m. (CT) Friday afternoon. Baylor and Washington start Friday’s action off in the morning session, with first serve scheduled for 10 a.m. (CT). The winner of each first round test will square off in the second round matchup on Saturday, with first serve time set for 1 p.m. (CT).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO