Cass County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Talladega County in east central Alabama Central Clay County in east central Alabama * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waldo, or 7 miles south of Talladega, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lineville, Ashland, Waldo, Barfield, Chandler Springs and Gunthertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds across southeast Utah and southwest Colorado have diminished below advisory criteria this evening. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT as scheduled.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds across southeast Utah and southwest Colorado have diminished below advisory criteria this evening. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT as scheduled.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...ROCKBRIDGE AND SOUTHEASTERN BATH COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON At 1109 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockbridge Baths, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Millboro Collierstown and Rockbridge Baths. This includes the following location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, AND MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday with very low humidity and unstable conditions across much of central, eastern, and southern NM. Temperatures will be below normal over most of northern and western NM however elevated critical fire weather conditions are still possible. Winds will taper off by sunset when critical conditions slowly improve. Humidity recovery Wednesday night will however be poor in most areas. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue tapering off tonight with fair recoveries expected.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected Wednesday morning. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam zones. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - The river stage is gradually rising. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Additional rainfall Thursday night and Friday may prolong any flooding that occurs.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND EAST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barfield, or near Lineville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. This storm has a history of producing quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lineville, Wedowee, Lake Wedowee, Woodland, Barfield, Tennant, Big Springs, Ofelia and Napoleon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Estill; Lee; Owsley; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Owsley, southeastern Estill, northwestern Breathitt, Lee and southern Wolfe Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yellow Rock, or 7 miles west of Beattyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Heidelberg, Caryton, Ida May, Old Landing and Whynot around 1050 PM EDT. Beattyville, Proctor, White Ash, Belle Point, Corgleton, Mount Olive, Lower Buffalo and Pebworth around 1055 PM EDT. Maloney, St. Helens, Airedale, Enoch, Grass and Stay around 1100 PM EDT. Fincastle, Monica, Primrose, Canyon Falls, Tallega, Vada, Athol and Lone around 1105 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fillmore, Widecreek, Williba, Oakdale, Flat, Mary, Copebranch, Guerrant, Jetts Creek, War Creek, Lawson, Pence, Gentry, Bethany, Yeadon, Chenowee, Lane, Hollonville, Fivemile, Frozen Creek, Vancleve, Wilhurst, Sewell, Elkatawa, Paxton, Inverness, Curt, Jackson, Simpson, Keck, Moct, Noctor, Quicksand, Dumont, Portsmouth and Smith Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Randolph, Pocahontas, southeastern Nicholas and southeastern Webster Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Addison (Webster Springs), or 8 miles south of Webster Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Richwood, Marlinton, Cass Scenic Railroad, Greenbank, Addison (Webster Springs), Mill Creek, Snowshoe, Mingo, Durbin, Hillsboro, Huttonsville, Arbovale, Cheat Bridge, Minnehaha Springs, Helvetia, Pickens, Waneta, Boyer, Buckeye and Bergoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Powhatan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cumberland, northwestern Amelia and western Powhatan Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1023 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guinea Mills, or near Cumberland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cumberland, Cartersville, Tobaccoville, Trenholm, Ballsville, Sunnyside, Lakeside Village, Hatchers, Angola, Ashby, Oak Forest, Jefferson, Provost, Rodophil, McRae, Clinton, Tamworth, Whiteville, Grays Siding and Stoddert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Botetourt; Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and northern Botetourt Counties in west central Virginia, the City of Covington and the City of Lexington through 1130 PM EDT At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gala, or near Eagle Rock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington Covington Clifton Forge Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths and Warm Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Union, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, northeastern Alachua, southeastern Baker, Union, western Clay and southwestern Duval Counties through Midnight EDT At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cecil Field to 6 miles southwest of Maxville to near Starke to near Gainesville Airport. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Middleburg, Worthington Springs, Palestine Community, Groves and New River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Louisa, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Goochland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Louisa and western Goochland Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1108 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cartersville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hadensville, Gum Spring, Fife, Orchid, Sandy Hook, Rock Castle, Three Square, Irwin, Elk Hill, Yanceyville, West View, Georges Tavern, Othma, Locust Creek, Pemberton and Apple Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA

