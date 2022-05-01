Ruan Teixeira, Orlando City keep Charlotte winless on road

Orlando City SC fullback Ruan Teixeira struck early and then provided the backbreaking assist in the 45th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC Saturday night.

Orlando City (5-3-2, 17 points) continued their undefeated streak when scoring first, while Charlotte (3-6-1, 10 points) failed again to gain a point when conceding first.

Robin Jansson got a touch on a low cross by Benji Michel to steer it into the path of an onrushing Ruan, who hammered it home in the 16th minute to give Orlando City the lead, his first of the season.

Charlotte threatened but never forced a save from Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the first half.

The visitors earned a corner as the first half came to a close, but a good clearance sent Ruan flying upfield with no one between him and Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. As he was closed down, Ruan squared the ball to Facundo Torres, who scored into the wide-open net for his second of the season.

Charlotte got back into the match when Alan Franco was knocked down almost on the spot on a long pass. Christian Fuchs, a member of the 2015-16 Premier League title-winning Leicester City team, buried the penalty to make it 2-1. It was his first goal in MLS.

In the 68th minute, Charlotte’s Kawil Jozwiak made his MLS debut after signing from Derby County.

After the penalty, Charlotte continued to press and carried the lion’s share of possession, but Orlando City packed in their defense and kept the visitors from getting shots on goal through the run of play.

Gallese never made a save as Charlotte’s lone shot on goal for the night came on Fuch’s penalty.

Kahlina made two saves on four shots.

Despite the late pressure, Orlando City managed to run out the six minutes of extra time to improve to 3-3-0 at home. Charlotte fell to 0-4-1 on the road in their inaugural season.

–Field Level Media

