Watch: Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dies at 16. The TLC family has lost one of its own. Kailia Posey, who appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras as a child, has died, her mom confirmed on Facebook on May 2. She was just 16 years old. "I don't have words or any thoughts," Marcy Posey Gatterman wrote on the social media platform alongside a photo of her daughter Kailia. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO