ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Diego Castellanos, longtime host of Puerto Rican Panorama, dies at 88

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ntfd_0fPTLyvr00

Diego Castellanos, a former 6abc employee and the longtime host of Puerto Rican Panorama, has passed away. He was 88 years old.

Castellanos was a leading voice for the Hispanic community in Philadelphia and beyond. For nearly 50 years he hosted a program that addressed the needs of his growing community.

The show ran from 1970 until Castellanos' retirement in 2018.

"He always saw it as his mission to shed light on what we Puerto Ricans in Philly and the Delaware Valley were all about," said former Action News photographer Lou Lozado.

He called Castellanos a renaissance man.

"Not many people know that he was a pilot. He was an academician with a PhD degree. He was a musician. He was a father and a husband," said Lozado.

Host of Puerto Rican Panorama Diego Castellanos retires after 50 years, leaving behind a legacy. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 16, 2018.

Castellanos' daughter, Felicia, said her father's impact, particularly on the Puerto Rican community, was massive. She said he is the reason she is so proud of her heritage.

"I think being proud to be Hispanic and be Puerto Rican...you didn't see it as much back then," said Felicia.

Action News spoke with Felicia on her father's former set of Puerto Rican Panorama. The set was home to countless celebrities and dignitaries, giving an all too important voice to the Hispanic community.

"It's overwhelming," said Felicia. "It's incredible because my dad loved his show and I think he would be amazed to see you guys have kept everything."

Castellanos was also honored with an induction into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 2002.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home located on Medford-Mt. Holly Road in Medford, NJ., followed by a service at noon.

Castellanos' family issued this statement to Action News:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our dad, Dr. Diego Castellanos, passed away this morning. We wanted to share this news with you because he so loved being a part of the WPVI ABC family. After his family, his show was one of his proudest achievements. Services are currently being arranged.

Sincerely,

Felicia Castellanos and Cathy Kemp"

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Ricans#Abc Family#Hispanic#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHYY

Doctor who challenged LGBTQ psychiatric diagnosis 50 years ago honored in Philadelphia

A new historical marker in Philadelphia commemorates the bold stand of Dr. John Fryer took to defend the rights of the LGBTQ community. A half-century ago, Fryer testified before the American Psychiatric Association using the pseudonym “Dr. Henry Anonymous.” In that testimony, he argued against APA guidelines which 50 years ago treated homosexuality as a mental illness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Emergency Quarantine Set Up for Philly Animal Shelter Amid Respiratory Illness Outbreak

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is assisting ACCT Philly with an off-site quarantine facility as an upper respiratory illness spreads among dogs at ACCT Philly in Hunting Park. The Brandywine staff is providing animal care for 90 dogs who are considered "exposed" to an upper respiratory illness, ACCT Philly said. The shelter has seen an increase of a stronger strain as well, called pneumovirus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

14 Gorgeous Philly-Area Gardens and Arboretums to Visit Now

Get your fill of spring’s most beautiful blooms at these Philadelphia-area gardens and arboretums. Okay, so spring’s been sort of hit or miss so far. But there’s no better way to welcome it — and relish it — than a spin through one of our region’s most spectacular gardens or arboretums. Say it with us: April showers bring May flowers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
91K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy