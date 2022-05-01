ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Thunder Beach comes to a close with Kid Rock performance

By Emma Riley
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Thunder Beach was back this weekend for its 24th year, but it looked a little different this year.

The event held its normal festivities but for the first time, the event featured three nights of live music at Frank Brown Park with some big names pulling in the crowds.

Thunder Beach attendee Joey Previto said he never misses the motorcycle rally and it’s the camaraderie that keeps him coming back each year.

“I came out to Thunder Beach because I love hanging out with people who share the same interests as me,” Previto said. “It’s nice to have everybody come together no matter what your background is and it is good to see smiling faces every day.”

There were over 200 vendors set up, bike shows and live music.

On Saturday they held the Thunder Beach Sound Competition and the Miss Thunder Beach Contest.

Previto said he was excited to see they added a concert series to the event, especially when he found out who would be performing.

“I love Kid Rock. I play Kid Rock while I am riding I love it,” Previto said. “I look forward to this every year. Thunder Beach is probably one of the best events we have around here.”

Another Thunder Beach attendee said this was his first year coming to Thunder Beach and it won’t be his last.

“We love it. It’s Thunder Beach nothing but friends, family and love,” attendee Matthew Martin said.

Kid Rock and Trey Lewis performed at Frank Brown Park Saturday night.

The festivities will come to an end on Sunday which will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

