High school scoreboard for April 30

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Cuyahoga; Erie; Huron; Lorain; Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Huron County in north central Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Southwestern Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Ashland County in north central Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 649 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Northern Milan to near Norwalk to near Willard, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Sandusky, Norwalk, Vermilion, Western Vermilion, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Grafton, Rittman, Wellington, Lodi, New London and Creston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO