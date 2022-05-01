ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin declares April 30 Ryan Zimmerman Day to honor Nationals legend

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCyMi_0fPTKC6y00

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a declaration to designate today to honor a Virginia baseball legend.

A Certificate of Recognition released today by the office of the Governor declared April 30 to be Ryan Zimmerman Day, in honor of the Virginia native and former Washington Nationals first and third baseman.

Newly renovated pool and water complex at Chesterfield’s Pocahontas State Park to reopen this summer

Born in North Carolina in 1984, Zimmerman grew up in Virginia Beach and played on the same AAU team as fellow future major leaguers and Hampton Roads natives David Wright and B.J. Upton.

He went to Floyd E. Kellam High School and later played baseball at the University of Virginia. In college, Zimmerman made first and second team All-ACC, All-American and set the school record for hits in a season with 90.

In 2005, Zimmerman became the Washington Nationals first-ever draft pick when he was selected with the fourth overall pick. He made his major league debut on Sept. 1 and would go on to be the only member of the team that year to hit over .300 in at least 50 plate appearances.

Petersburg community comes together in city-wide walk for peace

in 2009, Zimmerman made the National League All-Star team, won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. He would win another Silver Slugger in 2010 and was an All-Star again in 2017. In 2019, Zimmerman won a World Series with the Nationals and in 2021, he surpassed the record for most games played in team history .

Zimmerman made his last appearance with the Nationals on October 3, 2021 and retired as the Nationals’ all-time leader in hits, home runs, RBIs and games played. He became the first player to have his number retired by the team on March 21, 2022.

“The Commonwealth’s own Ryan Zimmerman is a baseball legend and trailblazer. I am thrilled to issue a proclamation designating Ryan Zimmerman Day in Virginia to commemorate his service to his community, UVA, Virginia and his skill and dedication to baseball. Congratulations Mr. National!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC 29 News

UVA baseball honors Ryan Zimmerman with jersey retirement ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team honored former UVA superstar Ryan Zimmerman on Saturday, as the Cavaliers held a ceremony to retire his jersey No. 11 before the start game against Virginia Tech at Disharoon Park. A sellout crowd of 5,919 fans were in attendance to witness the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Pocahontas, VA
State
Washington State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen records sound decision over Cosby 5-4

Glen Allen broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cosby 5-4 in a Virginia high school softball matchup on May 2. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
David Wright
Person
Pocahontas
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheriff: James Madison University softball star's death an apparent suicide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday that an investigation into the death is continuing.School president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the death of 20-year-old Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, in a news release Tuesday. They provided no details."The official report from the medical examiner's office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time," Hutcheson said in an...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and quality of life in counties across the United States. Researchers factor in behaviors including smoking and excessive drinking but also include measures like violent crime rates and access to grocery stores to assess the overall health of a community.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Pocahontas State Park#Aau#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy