Man shot in leg during robbery in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot during a robbery on Saturday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 322 and Road 124 after it was reported that shots had been fired during a robbery.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the shooting, deputies say they learned the victim had just arrived on the property when he was approached by two masked men who demanded money.

When the victim refused to hand over any cash, deputies say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg before stealing his phone.

Following the shooting, officials say the suspects were last seen heading west of Avenue 322.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218

