San Francisco, CA

Crews rescue man 80 feet up on Transbay Terminal in SF

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from the Transbay Terminal building on Saturday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter . He was stuck 80 feet above the ground on the structure.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. when fire crews arrived at the building located at 425 Mission St. The man experiencing a “behavioral emergency” was rescued and suffered no injuries, officials said.

The man was taken a local emergency room for evaluation. Photos posted by SFFD of the rescue can be viewed here .

