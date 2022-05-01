ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IL

From the Farm: Oak Trees

By Stu Ellis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqCJR_0fPTJYFV00

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The tree planting project began some weeks back when 800 trees were delivered to the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and were dispersed to over 30 counties for planting this spring. One of the leaders was Curt Sinclair of U of I Extension.

“We’ve taken delivery of about 800 oak trees,” Sinclair said. “There’s 31 counties in Illinois that have cooperated with the Extension office, with the soil and water office, to chose a public site to put 25 of these oak trees on it in a savannah-type setting, so all of the 25 trees will be in a group, so they are not spread out all over the county, they are in one spot and that addresses the number one issue that is listed in the state’s forestry action plan to put groups of oak trees together.”

The trees were purchased with funds from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and matched by other groups.

“University of Illinois Extension, in which 4-H is housed, Soil and water Conservation Districts, their association,” Sinclair said. “Funds come through the forestry council, which is money from the grant from IDNR, is where those funds originated from, that we were able to apply for and obtain to get this kickstarted.”

Then came the need for labor, and Jamie Boas, 4-H leader in Piatt and Dewitt County supervised the planting of 25 on the eastern edge of Monticello.

“This is a great partnership and this is a great partnership of that,” Boas said. “So we have Illinois soil and water, so particularly here in Piatt County we have Piatt county soil and water district out here. Staff and board members. We have the Monticello conservation management class, and so they are members of the Monticello FFA, we also have them as part of Piatt county 4-H. they are f4-H members so kind of a dual role for them. We have a couple volunteers out here, volunteering their time, who are tree experts to make sure there is success in the savannah.”

That’s our report from the farm, today at Monticello’s new savannah.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

The Best Trees (and Two Shrubs) for Deer Hunters to Plant

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Volunteers#Water Conservation#Tree#Wcia#U Of I Extension#Idnr
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Use small amounts of fertilizer on azaleas

If you haven’t fertilized your azaleas yet, now is the time. The most important factor in fertilizing azaleas is to use small amounts per application. Use any of the commercial granular azalea/camellia/gardenia fertilizers made for acid-loving plants and follow directions on the label. Larger plantings might find ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) more cost effective, although all fertilizer is expensive these days. The general rule for growing azaleas is to fertilize lightly once growth begins in spring and no later than July. Above all, evenly distribute the fertilizer throughout the bed, never in concentrated piles, and water in after applying (or apply before a rain) to make sure the fertilizer isn’t still on the foliage which will cause burning.
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Real Simple

How to Plant Grass Seed for a Lush, Green Lawn

If you are wondering how to plant grass seed and create a beautiful lawn, you've come to the right place. Establishing a lawn is easier than you think. Start by selecting a grass seed appropriate for your local climate: a warm-season grass like zoysia, Bermuda, centipede, or St. Augustine for homeowners in the southern states, or a cool-season grass such as bluegrass, ryegrass, or fescue if you live in the north. From there, we've broken the process down into four simple steps to help you learn how to plant grass seed like a pro.
GARDENING
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
BobVila

No Mow May: 8 Reasons to Let Your Lawn Grow for a Month

First popularized in 2019 in the United Kingdom, No Mow May has taken root here in the United States. In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first state in the country to adopt the practice in which you allow your lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering, or fertilizing. Now, several communities are taking part in the effort.
GARDENING
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy