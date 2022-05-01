Saturday Night Forecast: Most storms south overnight, more humid Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out mainly south of I-20, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. Wind: W, changing to NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.