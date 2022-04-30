ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class of 2022: Stillman College holds spring graduation ceremony

By Staff report
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
Stillman College held its 146th commencement ceremony Saturday morning at Stillman Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

A total of 119 students received their diplomas during the spring commencement ceremony.

Acclaimed chef, cookbook author, and TV host Gerry Garvin, known as G. Garvin, served as the commencement speaker.

Meanwhile, Shelton State Community College will honor its class of 2022 graduates this week.

The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with an honors convocation in the gymnasium of the Martin campus, 9500 Old Greensboro Road, in Tuscaloosa.

On Thursday, Shelton State will hold a GED graduation ceremony at 4 p.m., followed by a nursing pinning ceremony at 6.

On Friday, a 9 a.m. ceremony will be held for graduates of Shelton State's technical program, followed at 11 a.m. by a ceremony for graduates in the academic and health services programs.

And the University of Alabama will hold spring graduation ceremonies beginning Friday and ending May 8.

Three ceremonies will be held Friday, at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. These ceremonies will feature graduates from the Culverhouse College of Business, the College of Human Environmental Sciences and the Capstone College of Nursing.

Saturday's ceremonies will be at 9 a.m., noon and 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. These ceremonies will feature graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, the School of Social Work, the College of Community Health Sciences, the College of Communication and Information Sciences and the College of Education.

Sunday's ceremony, scheduled for 2 p.m., will honor the graduates of UA's School of Law.

All of UA's spring commencement ceremonies will be held at Coleman Coliseum.

