Mark Lane: Stepping back from the local page but not running off

This column has appeared regularly in The News-Journal since October 1999. I wrote occasional columns for opinion pages for a few years before that. A long streak, but I’m about to break it and step off the page.

The column shifted to a three-day-a-week local page feature after the unexpected death on the highway of our previous metro columnist, John Carter, who was city hall reporter, ace feature writer and newsroom party planner. Hardly a day goes by when I don’t steal one of his lines. (“My mots are the bon-est around,” he used to boast.)

Columnists have a bad record with this retirement thing. You spend a few decades spreading your opinions, observations, and discoveries and it’s hard to break the habit. So I won’t. I’ll continue contributing a once-a-week column starting next month and will keep rummaging through attics and archives to bring you the local history photo page on Sundays.

A metro columnist’s job is hard to define. There are not many of us left. There are more professional baseball pitchers than professional newspaper columnists — which is how it should be in a well-ordered society. We are neither neutral reporters nor morally certain and responsible-adult op-ed column writers. We alone on the local page get to employ the first-person singular pronoun — but always with an eye to some imagined second-person singular pronoun. In a profession that prides itself on being dispassionate, we get passionate — positively emo at times.

I am grateful — oh, there’s that first-person singular again — for the help and forbearance of News-Journal management and staff over the years. Grateful to Managing Editor Steve Pappas and Editor Jo Davidson who hired me against their better judgment (I barely passed the spelling test; thank goodness for the invention of spell-check), to editors Don Lindley and Pat Rice who fielded complaints about the column for years (“Can’t you do something about that guy?”), to Opinion Page Editor Krys Fluker on whom I would try out new material, to Deputy Managing Editor Dave Wersinger for keeping the party going, and to all the desk people who saved me from myself on multiple occasions. I appreciate the colleagues who encouraged and educated me, the public officials who patiently and not-so-patiently schooled me in what they were doing, and especially to the rest of the newsroom who alerted me to what’s happening.

A newspaper is a repertory company that performs every day, and even though we put in hours of solitary typing — even more solitary in COVID times — this is a group effort. I just happen to have one of the more visible roles. The column carries my photo not because it sells the product but as a way of saying, “this is not our fault; blame this guy here.”

A19th-century career path

By a quirk of timing, I got to enjoy (another “I,” don’t overdo this!) a 19th-century career path: Working at the same newspaper where I worked in high school, as a copyboy, not an intern. I went on to cover cops and courts and city politics, edited the orange concentrate and hog market futures (canners and cutters: too few), wrote the three-line front-page weather report — my only front-page writing for years — and for many years, wrote somber and responsible editorials. (“Another dull-but-important editorial tomorrow?” Bob Desiderio, our city hall reporter and Dear Desi columnist, used to ask me by way of greeting.)

Not to sound like a steamship whistle blast from the past, but when I arrived, cut-and-paste wasn’t a metaphor or a screen icon. There were real glue pots that needed to be refreshed. It was a time when you’d get to see the pages take shape one strip of text at a time on a slanted light table, put there by a guy with a denim apron with an X-Acto knife in his pocket who could, in a pinch, literally cut typographical errors away. Everything was more hands-on.

A time when a bustling newsroom got loud in late afternoon with the staccato claps of typewriter keys over the sound of the police scanner as everyone raced closer to deadline and editors started getting grouchy and vocal. When you’d watch the national news spool off one line at a time from a clattering AP wire machine in the hall. When the front page would be held well past midnight on election and game nights.

A different time in a different economy with different tools and more people. Not better, but more fun for the participants.

I have no plans to leave town. As a Floridaologist, my specialty is not sought elsewhere. I’ve lived here since 1962 and like bird species with a limited range, have grown unsuited to other climates. By already living in Florida at retirement age, I feel I’ve skipped a step.

Anyway, there’s a lot that’s going to happen here, so I can hardly step away and miss anything.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.