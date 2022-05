ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Another arrest has been made in connection with a shootout in 2021 that left a beloved Union County teacher and another man dead. Santana Monique Stewart, 43, was arrested in March and charged with obstruction of justice. She is Steven Alexander Stewart’s wife, who has already been charged in the shooting. Steven is also Union Academy Spanish teacher and coach Barney Harris’s brother-in-law, who was killed in the shootout.

