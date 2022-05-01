Mariners place OF Mitch Haniger on 10-day IL with high ankle sprain

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Haniger left Seattle's loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday after twisting his ankle during an at-bat in the second inning. Haniger would reach base on a single in the same at-bat before limping off the field in discomfort.

"It felt like I fouled a ball off my foot," Haniger said. "When I went to run, it was just killing me."

Haniger had an MRI on Saturday and was reportedly seen wearing a walking boot. Seattle manager Scott Servais confirmed the MRI but said the team was still waiting for a doctor to analyze the results.

Before the injury, Haniger had just returned to the Mariners' lineup from the COVID injured list, which caused him to miss the previous 11 games.

Haniger has played nine games for the Mariners, with seven hits and 3 RBIs in 36 plate appearances.

The 2018 All-Star is in his fifth season with Seattle; Haniger has batted .264 with a .338 on-base percentage and .486 slugging percentage in 482 games.