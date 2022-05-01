ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners place OF Mitch Haniger on 10-day IL with high ankle sprain

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYMPI_0fPTGVD100
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Haniger left Seattle's loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday after twisting his ankle during an at-bat in the second inning. Haniger would reach base on a single in the same at-bat before limping off the field in discomfort.

"It felt like I fouled a ball off my foot," Haniger said. "When I went to run, it was just killing me."

Haniger had an MRI on Saturday and was reportedly seen wearing a walking boot. Seattle manager Scott Servais confirmed the MRI but said the team was still waiting for a doctor to analyze the results.

Before the injury, Haniger had just returned to the Mariners' lineup from the COVID injured list, which caused him to miss the previous 11 games.

Haniger has played nine games for the Mariners, with seven hits and 3 RBIs in 36 plate appearances.

The 2018 All-Star is in his fifth season with Seattle; Haniger has batted .264 with a .338 on-base percentage and .486 slugging percentage in 482 games.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets SS Francisco Lindor starts double play while being interviewed

Major League Baseball has joined the fun in recent seasons by "miking up" players during games and this year, the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN has used a rotating list of superstars to give fans an inside look and listen during the action. Each week during a Sunday night game, one player will say on the air who they nominate for the following week's contest and this time around it was New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's turn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Slams Rudy Gobert After Eliminating Jazz

Apparently, eliminating the Utah Jazz from the Western Conference playoffs wasn’t enough for Jason Kidd. The Dallas Mavericks coach still has Jazz center Rudy Gobert on his mind as the Mavs get set to open Game 1 of their series Monday night in Phoenix. And it wasn’t exactly complimentary...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
numberfire.com

Padres' C.J. Abrams batting ninth on Sunday

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Abrams will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Luis Campusano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abrams for 7.7 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cristian Pache sitting for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Pache will move to the bench on Sunday with Jed Lowrie filling the designated hitter role. Lowrie will bat third versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Lowrie for 10.3...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
FOX 2

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jets would send Veteran WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Connor Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, creating four groups of brothers within the locker room. But being Cam Heyward's sibling isn't why Heyward ended up in black and gold. "Cam just happens to be his big brother," head coach Mike Tomlin...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#High Ankle Sprain#The Miami Marlins#Mri#Covid
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Keeps Taking Shots At Donovan Mitchell After Utah Jazz Elimination: "What’s He Doing Now? Is That What Superstars Do?”

Shaquille O'Neal isn't shy to share his opinions about the world, the United States, and even less about the NBA. The Big Diesel, as one of the most dominant players of all time, has a respected voice in the association. Shaq doesn't hesitate to call out people who don't put the maximum effort regardless of who gets offended by his words.
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk Hints At Major Moves During This Offseason After First-Round Exit: "There Will Be More Turnover Because That's Just How The NBA Works."

The Atlanta Hawks came into this season on a high. Having made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, great things were expected from the young roster led by Trae Young. However, it didn't work out quite so well for the Hawks this time around, with them making it into the playoffs as a 9th seed.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NFL mad Lions turned Aidan Hutchinson card in so quickly at NFL Draft?

Almost immediately after Michigan Wolverines superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in January, analysts and fans began linking him with the Detroit Lions, who held the second overall selection for this year's player-selection process. Hutchinson is originally from Plymouth, Michigan, and admitted during the NFL...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy