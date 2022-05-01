ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Bedford Youth Soccer: Undefeated 8th-Grade Girls to Play at Sabourin Field Monday at 7:30 pm

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 8th grade Bedford Youth girls soccer team...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Glen-Ed Yellow soccer team wins championship

The Glen-Ed Yellow 14/15 G earned a championship over the weekend. The U-8 girls soccer team defeated Gateway Rush United 14 G 5-3 in the championship of the MAFC Spring Classic played in O’Fallon. The girls are now remarkably 26-1-1 since last September with three SLYSA matches to go this month. The girls on the team are Brielle Green, Madelyn Vehlow, Darby Hobin, Evelyn Briesacher, Cora Riggs and Clare Rose. They are coached by Mike Hobin. The girls will transition from 4 v. 4 to 7 v. 7 next fall and are looking for more girls born in 2014 to join the soccer club. ID Sessions for all Glen-Ed soccer teams are May 9-12 with Tryout Sessions to follow May 23-26. Details can be found at glenedsoccer.com. (For the Intelligencer)
O'FALLON, IL
WBOY 12 News

Indians down Flying Eagles in sectional play

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School Baseball was on the road on Tuesday evening, taking on their cross-county rival, the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles. The Indians led 3-0 in the fourth inning, but Nick George drove one in with a single to left-center and Tanner Cook scored, making it 3-1. However, it was all […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Bedford, MA
Bedford, MA
Sports
MISportsNow

Kingsley Sweeps Mancelona in Softball Doubleheader

KINGSLEY – Kingsley softball defeated Mancelona in both games of a non-conference doubleheader, 16-1 and 17-7, on Monday night. The Stags got out to an early lead in game one and never gave it up on the way to a four-inning mercy win. In game two the Ironmen led...
KINGSLEY, MI
The Spun

Little League Baseball Player Dies At 10 During Game

A tragedy occurred on Friday when a 10-year-old boy from Long Island died during a Little League baseball game. Lazar LaPenna collapsed on the field while running to first base at Point Lookout Park in Lido Beach. His father, Gregg LaPenna, who coaches the team, told ABC Eyewitness News’ Kristin...
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Bhs#Bedford Youth Soccer
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy