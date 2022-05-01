What the experts are saying about Patriots draft pick QB Bailey Zappe

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO