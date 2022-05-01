What the experts are saying about Patriots draft pick QB Bailey Zappe

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
"Are we allowed to question a draft from Bill Belichick?" A year ago, the consensus among experts following the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Patriots had one of the best classes after the seven-round event. So far, those experts have mostly been proven right. Quarterback Mac Jones led New...
Many NFL pundits have come down hard on the Patriots for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. From reaching for Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton to drafting a quarterback in the fourth round, New England’s strategy over the weekend baffled man. Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots his worst overall draft grade, and Peter King called Bill Belichick “naive” for using a first-round pick on Strange.
Former Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King was one of the most athletic players in all of college football in both 2018 and 2020, but a transfer and a shoulder injury prevented him from upping his stock heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. He didn’t get picked,...
Perry: Final grade for a Patriots draft class loaded with outliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. When it comes to the NFL Draft, the cliche is that every pick is a gamble of sorts. But the Patriots have taken on some real risk in selecting the players they did...
The Patriots were a playoff team a year ago, even if they didn’t really measure up in the postseason. Now, with the bulk of the offseason behind us, it’s hard to call New England a better football team heading toward 2022.
Every year since 2004, the New England Patriots have had at least one undrafted free agent make their initial 53-man roster out of training camp. Here's a look at the latest group of UDFAs the Patriots have reportedly added, who will be aiming to join a list of players which include the likes of Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and Jakobi Meyers.
The New England Patriots added a pair of running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their first of two selections at the position was former South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr., in the fourth round. Strong Jr. was the fastest running back in the draft and taken two...
The New England Patriotss’ 2022 NFL Draft class was, in a word, strange. It started with the team’s out-of-nowhere selection of Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in Round 1, continued with the team drafting super-fast players and continued with them adding not one, but two running backs (despite them not having a major need there).
