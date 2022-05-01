Pine Creek grad JoJo Domann signs with Indianapolis Colts as undrafted free agent

Courtesy of University of Nebraska JoJo Domann Courtesy of University of Nebraska

Pine Creek graduate JoJo Domann signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted this weekend.

Domann was a second-team All-American this past year as a senior with Nebraska, making 72 tackles with nine for a loss. He also had two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions before missing the season’s final two games.

He was named Nebraska's defensive MVP in 2021, overcoming a pair of ACL injuries earlier in his career to reach that point.

Most projections had Domann going in the middle rounds of the draft.

If he makes a team, Domann would be the first Pine Creek graduate to play in the NFL. Domann led the Eagles to a pair of state championships.