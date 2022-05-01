ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SWAT Responds to Mid City LAPD Pursuit, Bystanders React, Suspect in Custody

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Los Angeles. CA: A Los Angeles Police Department pursuit of a vehicle that was initiated Friday night, ended early Saturday morning, Apr. 30, with the suspect in custody and SWAT officers on the scene at La Brea Avenue and Venice Boulevard in the Mid City area of Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmSoz_0fPTGBnj00
Keith Johnson / KNN

The pursuit was initiated Friday, Apr. 29, around 10:00 p.m. for a suspect who allegedly threatened someone with a weapon in Central Los Angeles. The slow speed chase that lasted over three hours traveled throughout many Mid City neighborhoods.

A crowd of bystanders during the pursuit were seen throwing rocks and bottles at the vehicle and even trying to block it at times. One pedestrian is seen in Key News Network video walking up to the vehicle and kicking at the front passenger door. LAPD called for extra units for crowd control.

The driver kept evading officers as he stepped in and out of his vehicle while circling the area. As the driver stopped just north of Venice Boulevard on La Brea parking perpendicular in the roadway, a SWAT team swooped in and blocked the back and front of the suspect’s vehicle, preventing it from moving.

The suspect exited the vehicle at one point then went back in. Then the suspect came out again, stood for a bit and started running toward a crowd of bystanders when SWAT officers hit the suspect with beanbag bullets.

Officers tackled the suspect while warning the crowd of bystanders to stay back. The suspect was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Quickies
3d ago

Gee, finally supporting the police and going after the criminal! I think LA is learning that crime IS bad!!! Good job!

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Central Los Angeles#Mid City Lapd Pursuit#Lapd
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CBS LA

Caught on video: intruder stands over San Bernardino residents as they sleep

San Bernardino police on Wednesday released disturbing video of an intruder breaking into a home, and standing over the residents, looking at them, as they slept in their bed.Investigators say the intruder has been identified and arrested, but is suspected of committing other similar crimes. Police say they are not releasing his identity due to the ongoing investigation.The black-and-white surveillance video shows a man wearing a jacket on top of a hoodie, a backwards baseball cap, and a handkerchief over the bottom of his face in the darkened bedroom. San Bernardino police say the residents of the home were sleeping in an area off-camera, and the video shows the intruder stand there for a moment, looking at them, before he begins rifling through their belongings.Police did not release details about when or where the break-in happened.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Young boy found in Paramount homeless encampment; parents sought

Authorities Friday located the mother of a young boy who was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday morning. The boy, who was identified as Anthony, was discovered at 10 a.m. in an encampment located in the Los Angeles riverbed, near the 710 and 105 freeways. He was found in the company of a man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators searched for the boy's parents and were able to locate his mother by Friday afternoon. "The child is in DCFS custody and a social worker will be meeting with mother and son to reunite them or to provide the needed services for placement if necessary," the LASD said.It's unclear how he arrived at the homeless camp.Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-623-3500 or 562-254-6176.
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run: Sheriff’s Department

A 29-year-old Victorville man died after a hit-and-run collision with an SUV in Adelanto on Wednesday, and the driver of the other vehicle has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of Palmdale Road and Pearmain Street, the Sheriff’s Department said in a […]
ADELANTO, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
597
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy