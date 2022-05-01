SWAT Responds to Mid City LAPD Pursuit, Bystanders React, Suspect in Custody

Los Angeles. CA: A Los Angeles Police Department pursuit of a vehicle that was initiated Friday night, ended early Saturday morning, Apr. 30, with the suspect in custody and SWAT officers on the scene at La Brea Avenue and Venice Boulevard in the Mid City area of Los Angeles.

The pursuit was initiated Friday, Apr. 29, around 10:00 p.m. for a suspect who allegedly threatened someone with a weapon in Central Los Angeles. The slow speed chase that lasted over three hours traveled throughout many Mid City neighborhoods.

A crowd of bystanders during the pursuit were seen throwing rocks and bottles at the vehicle and even trying to block it at times. One pedestrian is seen in Key News Network video walking up to the vehicle and kicking at the front passenger door. LAPD called for extra units for crowd control.

The driver kept evading officers as he stepped in and out of his vehicle while circling the area. As the driver stopped just north of Venice Boulevard on La Brea parking perpendicular in the roadway, a SWAT team swooped in and blocked the back and front of the suspect’s vehicle, preventing it from moving.

The suspect exited the vehicle at one point then went back in. Then the suspect came out again, stood for a bit and started running toward a crowd of bystanders when SWAT officers hit the suspect with beanbag bullets.

Officers tackled the suspect while warning the crowd of bystanders to stay back. The suspect was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m.

