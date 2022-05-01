ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Downtown Lafayette millage tax renewal proposition passes

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmupn_0fPTFvva00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette residents voted Yes on a tax millage in the April 30th election. The 15-mill tax is expected to generate over $400,000 this year for the LDDA for things like security, trash removal, economic incentives, business development, and anything that serves to upkeep and excel downtown Lafayette.

April 30, 2022, Acadiana election results

Commercial Core Sub-Dist. of Lafayette Centre Development Dist. renewal :
Passed with 71% voting Yes

Shall the Commercial Core Sub-District of the Lafayette Centre Development District (the “District”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of fifteen (15) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $447,840 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2023, for the purposes contained in the legislation, as amended, creating the District, including but not limited, to the provision of enhanced services such as security, cleaning, trash removal, maintenance, parking, beautification, business development, technical assistance, marketing and promotions, and financial and economic development incentives; constructing, acquiring, operating or maintaining public facilities contemplated by the redevelopment plan; and for the operating expenses of the District, said expenditures to be made to implement the redevelopment plans and programs of the District, or any portion thereof, in such manner as to aid and encourage private development and promote and coordinate public development, which represents a four and nine hundredths mill (4.09) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.91 mills authorized through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held July 21, 2007?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Caddo, Bossier voters overwhelmingly pass school tax renewals

SHREVEPORT, La. - Property tax renewals to fund public schools in Caddo, Bossier, and Natchitoches parishes were front and center on the ballot in Saturday's election and approved by voters. Voters in Mansfield also settled a runoff in the mayor's race. Caddo Parish. Caddo Parish voters were tasked with deciding...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KPLC TV

Labue, Danny Reynolds elected to DeRidder City Council

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Vincent Labue and Danny Reynolds were both elected to the DeRidder City Council Saturday. Labue (independent) and Reynolds (R) were both elected at-large councilmen in a four-person runoff, defeating Billy Spikes (D) and Lydia Reynolds (R). For complete results, click HERE. Labue, an incumbent, received 29...
DERIDDER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Ldda#Commercial Core Sub Dist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Marketing
KATC News

Results for the April 30, 2022 election

On Saturday, voters headed to the polls for the April 30 election. A handful of races were on the ballot in the Acadiana, including several runoff elections. Four major elections include Abbeville Police Chief, St. Martinville Mayor, St. Martinville City Council races.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Alabama cornerback arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Jones County, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 1. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy