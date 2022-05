SAN FRANCISCO -- Alex Cobb didn't make it out of the first inning of his first start back from a groin strain. The rest of the day didn't go much better for the Giants. Cobb gave up five runs in the first and the Giants lost to the Washington Nationals 11-5, capping one of the worst weekends their pitching staff has had at Oracle Park. While dropping two of three, the Giants allowed 28 runs and 45 hits.

