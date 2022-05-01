ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horizons teams up with Metro High School to provide transportation, childcare

By Brian Tabick
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Horizons A Family Service Alliance has stepped up to help Metro High School students with transportation to childcare after the school district announced it would be closing its daycare program. “When we heard there was going to close...

www.kcrg.com

