Colorado State

Copper Club Brewing Co. celebrates Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 125th anniversary

By (Cristian Sida)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local brewing company teamed up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to perform service projects around one of their national parks. Copper Club...

9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
PARKER, CO
9News

Colorado Railroad Museum hosting multiple summer events

DENVER — All aboard! As summer quickly approaches, the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden is preparing for a busy season. The Colorado Railroad Museum is home to over 100 locomotives, passenger and freight cars, cabooses and a G-scale garden railway. The museum features some of Colorado's finest history on the railroad system.
GOLDEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs' big beetle is being reborn

The big beetle haunted R.J. Steer. For years driving through the canyon country south of Colorado Springs, he winced at the sight of that statue there on the hilltop before May Natural History Museum, that promotional head-turner since the 1960s along Colorado 115. Representing the fourth-generation boss of the family...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Mountain lion attacks dog on Nederland trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman in Boulder County said a mountain lion attacked her dog while they were out running on a trail. Sarah Jane Romano said the animal grabbed the 2-year-old pit bull, Tali, by the throat, and the dog survived. "She is super ferocious with strangers,...
NEDERLAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skiers trigger half-mile wide avalanche in Colorado backcountry

Two skiers triggered a half-mile wide avalanche on Bald Mountain, east of Breckenridge, on Tuesday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "First skier intentionally cut the top of the slope, triggering a windslab beneath the cornice about 50 feet wide. Skier was able to get off the slab after about 3 seconds by skiing to a predetermined safe zone to the right, away from the gut. He was not caught. That slab stepped down 3-4 feet to a deeper weak layer roughly 200 vertical feet below our entry. The gut of the chute ran fully from there but still was isolated to the gut," a report made by the skiers said.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Multiple fires burning in southeastern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple grass fires are burning in southeastern Colorado on Sunday night. 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen was in the area tracking a severe thunderstorm when he caught images of a fire burning east of Lamar. The fire is burning near where a Tornado Warning was issued...
LAMAR, CO
CBS Denver

Missouri, Iowa Shops Admit To Conspiring With Colorado Company To Illegally Alter Emissions Systems On Dozens Of Diesel Trucks

(CBS4) — Denver-based federal prosecutors have negotiated plea deals with representatives of two out-of-state diesel repair shops which had the alleged help of a Colorado business for several years while the three performed emissions “delete jobs” on the engines of nearly one hundred large diesel trucks. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO) made the announcement in mid-April that ownership of Endrizzi Diesel of Bolivar, Missouri, and Pro Diesel Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa, reached plea agreements with its prosecutors. The illegal modifications violated the Clean Air Act, the USACO stated in its press release. Ownership of each business...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

‘Brown-out’ conditions close part of Highway 50 in Colorado on Friday

LAMAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people are familiar with white-out conditions closing roads during a snowstorm, but not everyone is aware of “brown-out” conditions. On Friday, Colorado State Patrol announced Highway 50 just west of Lamar was closed in both directions due to brown-out conditions. The conditions are tied to a dust storm. 287 south of Lamar was also closed to Springfield.
LAMAR, CO
1230 ESPN

Possible Human Remains Found Near Colorado Campground

It has been reported that authorities are investigating what they believe may be human remains found near a campground in Colorado. The discovery of the possible human remains was reported to authorities on Monday, April 25th by a concerned party that was spending time near the campground at which the remains were found.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This Charming 1903 Colorado Bungalow For Sale is a Find

A charming and historic Fort Collins bungalow is currently for sale, giving someone the chance to experience Old Town living at its finest. Check Out this Charming Fort Collins Home for Sale. This adorable bungalow currently listed for sale is located at 227 South Sherwood Street. See Inside a 1920...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE

