Cause of Royal Avenue house fire under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A house fire reported by neighbors now has officials investigating what truly caused it. The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Royal Avenue around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived, firefighters say they found flames visible from a basement window of the home. According to EFD, it only took about 10 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire in the basement laundry room.

3 people were in the home, but officials say they were able to make it out safe with no injuries. The room where the fire started had extensive damage and smoke caused more damage throughout the rest of the home.

Firefighters tell us they disconnected the electrical services in the home and the Red Cross was notified to help the occupants. EFD says the cause for the house fire has not ben determined as it remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).