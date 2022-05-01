ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

3 University of Oklahoma students killed after storm chasing in Kansas

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbwOm_0fPTEJvx00

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a Friday night car crash on Interstate 35, as they made their way home from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas.

Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas, and two passengers were heading south on I-35 when their SUV hydroplaned, left the road and attempted to re-enter traffic but was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer after the SUV became disabled and blocked the outside lane, KOKI-TV reported.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Nair’s passengers have been identified as 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois, and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, KSAT-TV reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m., and all three students were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the freightliner was treated and released from an area hospital, KOKI reported.

In a statement issued Saturday evening and posted across multiple social media channels, the university’s College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences confirmed the deaths, calling the news an “unthinkable heartbreak.”

“Our community in the Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family. Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted, and providing them with privacy,” college officials wrote.

According to the accident report, the crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City, KSAT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in...
WICHITA, KS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Denton, KS
City
Home, KS
State
Indiana State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Kansas Accidents
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Photos: Storms and tornados hit Kansas

KANSAS (KSNW) – Severe storms hit Kansas beginning Thursday night and continue to damage the state. Many areas saw hail and damaging winds, some saw damaging tornados. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has even issued a State of Emergency Disaster Declaration for the state just before 9 p.m., activating the disaster response and recovery portions of […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oklahoma#Traffic Accident#Suv#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Ksat Tv#Freightliner#The University#School Of Meteorology
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Monroe woman says tornado went right over her Monday

MONROE, Okla. — "I know we've had damage but it could've been so much worse than it actually was," Loretta Turner said. "The good lord was taking care of us." 40/29 has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Le Flore County, Oklahoma Monday afternoon. The tornado was observed on...
MONROE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WGAU

Frequent visitor finds 2.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A regular visitor found the largest diamond at an Arkansas state park this year. According to THV11, Arkansas resident, Adam Hardin was visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park when he found his first diamond which weighed about two carats. “It was right in the middle...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms to hit Oklahoma later Monday

KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you should be ready for a big risk of severe storms later Monday. Oklahoma has already seen some storms Monday morning, some of which could be severe but are on the low end of the scale with 60 mph winds and 1-inch hail. Jonathan says...
WGAU

Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for wind

Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S., after strong winds had pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. Calmer winds on Saturday aided the firefighting effort after gusts accelerated the fire’s advance...
ENVIRONMENT
Majic 93.3

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

1 dead, 5 injured in shootout during Mississippi Mudbug Festival

JACKSON, Miss. — One person died and five others were injured after a shooting at a music festival in Mississippi on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. CDT at the state fairgrounds, where the Mississippi Mudbug Festival was being held.
JACKSON, MS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy