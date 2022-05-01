ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts draft MSU’s Eric Johnson

By Dan Lindblad
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time in more than a decade, Missouri State had its name in the NFL Draft.

In the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, The Indianapolis Colts selected Eric Johnson.

The Bears defensive tackle became the first drafted from the school since 2011.

Johnson impressed throughout his career, but maybe benefitted the most from post-senior year camps like the Senior Bowl, where he took his name from a potential to undoubted draftee.

Johnson appeared in 55 games through his five years in Springfield playing at least 10 games in all seasons.

Sam Roberts from Waynesville and Northwest Missouri State heard his name called in the sixth round to the New England Patriots.

Nixa’s Chase Allen signed with the Chicago Bears shortly after the conclusion of the draft as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State.

