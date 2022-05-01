ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Red Line robber is on parole for robbing an off-duty cop and once stole the wallet from a dying man at another CTA station

Cover picture for the articleHey, everybody! Derrick Robie just got charged with another robbery. Robie, who was paroled in February after serving half of a 3-year sentence for robbing an off-duty CPD sergeant outside the Town Hall (19th) Police District, allegedly robbed a man on the Morse Red Line platform Friday. You may...

Pat McCarthy
3d ago

Whenever we hear about the criminals background from CWB Chicago, we learn about their extensive rap sheet, their being out on parole, and that any one of the numerous offenses they were guilty of should have meant that they would not have been able to commit this latest crime, had they been appropriately sentenced and still incarcerated. Unfortunately no other Chicago News Outlet, other than CWB Chicago will go here, since it puts on full display a Cook County States Attorney's Office that refuses to do its job of prosecuting criminal offenders. What we do without CWB Chicago looking out for the public safety of law abiding Chicagoans, let's hope we never have to find out.

GOODFELLA...74
2d ago

I don't care what anyone says we all messed up one time or another in our lives but if you don't learn and you keep doing what you do then you need to be put away for life 😉

GOODFELLA...74
2d ago

and yet you still let him out ...smdh you get what you ask for

