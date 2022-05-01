Tornado Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne; Talladega Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Talladega, southwestern Cleburne and northern Clay Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 927 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Munford to Winterboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Talladega, Ashland, Munford, Waldo, Grant Town, Winterboro, Alpine, Talladega Superspeedway, Anniston Regional Airport, Talladega Municipal Airport, Mount Cheaha, Camp Mac, Jackson Shoals, Chandler Springs, Ironaton, Jenifer, Lake Chinnabee, Howells Cove and Gunthertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
