Crawford County, PA

Woman Charged with Harassment over TV Remote Incident

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania State Police charged a woman following a television remote incident Saturday afternoon...

www.erienewsnow.com

WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
YourErie

Alleged flasher arrested after getting pepper sprayed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent flashing incident. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Edward Arnold Beightol, 58, of Centerville in connection with the April 9 flashing incident. According to PSP, Beightol’s arrest also was for a similar incident on June 27, 2021. Beightol was charged with two counts of […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA

