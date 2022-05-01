2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in photos

This list is based on prior customer reviews. At Boswell's Jamaican Grill, you'll find no shortage of meaty options. This is a place for those who are willing to get their hands a little dirty and roll up their sleeves. The restaurant has a no-frills set-up. Their jerk chicken is arguably one of the best in town, especially when paired with a side of rice n' peas. They also offer a selection of other classic Jamaican dishes like curry goat and oxtail, as well as vegetarian options for those who don't meat.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO