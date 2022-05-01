Crunch fall to Rocket in regular season finale

In this episode record on May 1, 2022, host Alex Ackerman celebrates the return of the Calder Cup playoffs to Syracuse. She recaps the Crunch’s season-ending record and ponders the dream-like state she has found herself in since Friday’s game. She discusses Syracuse’s final week and what it meant to the franchise. Alex enthuses about the team’s playoff tagline and the hashtag #All4One. Alex covers the final layout of the AHL’s North Division and what the matchups are in that division for the start of the playoffs.

