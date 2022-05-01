ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Crunch fall to Rocket in regular season finale

By Kyle Evans
 3 days ago
The Syracuse Crunch had their six-game win streak snapped on Saturday night with a 5-1 loss to the Laval Rocket in the regular season finale at the Upstate Medical University...

Related
Syracuse’s Tucker Dordevic enters transfer portal

Major news out of Syracuse just a day after the conclusion of the season. Star attackman Tucker Dordevic announced Monday that he is going to enter the transfer portal. Dordevic was one of the few bright spots for a Syracuse team that finished 4-10. He produced 59 points (47 goals, 12 assists).
SYRACUSE, NY
SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Playoff Time (podcast)

In this episode record on May 1, 2022, host Alex Ackerman celebrates the return of the Calder Cup playoffs to Syracuse. She recaps the Crunch’s season-ending record and ponders the dream-like state she has found herself in since Friday’s game. She discusses Syracuse’s final week and what it meant to the franchise. Alex enthuses about the team’s playoff tagline and the hashtag #All4One. Alex covers the final layout of the AHL’s North Division and what the matchups are in that division for the start of the playoffs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Max Lagace named AHL Goaltender of the Month

The American Hockey League announced Monday that Syracuse Crunch goaltender Max Lagace has been named Goaltender of the Month. Lagace went 9-1-1 during 11 starts in April, allowing only 17 goals on 296 shots to record a 1.56 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage for Syracuse. Lagace, 17-2-2 in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sabres assign Peyton Krebs, Mattias Samuelsson to Amerks

The Rochester Americans will be getting some help for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Buffalo Sabres announced Sunday afternoon that they have assigned forward Peyton Krebs and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to the Amerks. Krebs, 21, tallied 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 18 games with the Amerks upon being...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Rochester Red Wings blank SWB RailRiders

The Rochester Red Wings blanked the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 2-0, on Tuesday night at Frontier Field. Jefry Rodriguez got the start for Rochester and absolutely dominated. He tossed five shutout innings and allowed just three hits while striking out three. The bullpen was just as good as Francisco Perez, Tyler Clippard,...
ROCHESTER, NY
