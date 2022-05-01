ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

4 shot in 2 DC shootings Saturday in 20 minute period, police say

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Four people were shot in two separate shootings that happened within 20 minutes of the other on Saturday, according to Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened at around 6:10 p.m. on the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast. When police arrived on the scene, three...

Comments / 11

workin Mama
2d ago

Democrats are ruining this country. Crime is out of control! Plandemic is ruining businesses. Time to impeach Biden!!!

