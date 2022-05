A Thursday evening at Bell’s Nursery was just the ticket for 150 Anchorage residents who came out to hear from Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican running for U.S. Senate. It was not an event for high-rollers or influence peddlers from inside the Beltway in D.C.. Instead, the people who attended the fundraiser were some of the same people who got Mayor Dave Bronson elected in Anchorage — the grassroots.

3 DAYS AGO