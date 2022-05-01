ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2022: How can I watch the red carpet?

By Nina Clevinger
The US Sun
THE MET Gala is an annual benefit for high-profile celebrities commonly known as the biggest night in fashion.

Organized by Vogue, the 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2.

Each year, the Met Gala is held on the first Monday of May - except for 2021, where it took place in September due to Covid-19 precautions.

To watch the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, viewers can tune into the Live from E! talk show.

Red carpet events will begin around 6pm ET.

Those without regular television can stream red carpet coverage on Vogue's official website, fuboTV, and TikTok.

Where is the Met Gala?

Each year, the Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

The invite-only event highlights different fashion eras, with each theme celebrating a powerful moment in design.

For 2022, the Met Gala's theme is Gilded Glamour and White Tie, meant to coincide with the Costume Institute's exhibition of In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

"The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers," said Andrew Bolton, head curator at the Costume Institute.

He continued: "What's exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked, or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history.

"So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women."

Celebrities are chosen each year to serve as co-chairs of the Met Gala

Who is hosting the 2022 Met Gala?

The editor-in-chief at Vogue, Anna Wintour, will serve as honorary co-chair of the Met Gala alongside Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri.

Each year, Anna chooses the co-chairs to host the annual benefit.

For 2022 these co-chairs include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets to the Met Gala go for upwards of $30,000.

