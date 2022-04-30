ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How the Troy Hill trade to the Rams transpired during the 2022 NFL draft

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgQ9I_0fPT9xwF00

The Los Angeles Rams selected four defensive backs throughout the 2022 NFL draft, but that wasn’t the only way they addressed their need at cornerback. Shortly after taking Decobie Durant with the 142nd overall pick out of South Carolina State, the Rams were able to conduct a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Troy Hill.

Hours after the trade was made, Les Snead shared that he was speaking with Andrew Berry (the GM of the Browns) earlier in the draft to try to get Hill back in Los Angeles.

“(Browns general manager) Andrew (Berry) and I were talking about it and we were discussing ways to get it done, and at the end of the day, (it was) going to the comps,” Snead said. “Because we probably have seven picks next year and expect to get four comps. Now, we can’t trade comps yet, that’s just an expectation, it will probably happen. But it does allow you to go, ‘OK, we’ve got 11 picks,’ and the Browns, they had a lot of picks on the second day, so we said, ‘You know what, it’s probably best that we do something – better for both of us – that we do something in the future.”

The Rams obviously didn’t feel comfortable with their current secondary, as evidenced by them using half of their draft selections on defensive backs. Bringing in someone familiar with their defensive system like Hill became a preferred route for Los Angeles when Cleveland added more depth at cornerback in the draft.

Hill spent five seasons with the Rams from 2016 to 2020, with his best year coming in 2020 when he recorded three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. The veteran cornerback signed with the Browns in 2021, but with Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Greedy Williams in Cleveland, Hill’s role declined during the season.

Upon reuniting with the Rams, Hill figures to become an immediate starter again that will move around from the outside to the nickel position. If you were someone concerned with the depth of the Rams’ secondary entering the draft, your concerns should have diminished by the end of the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#South Carolina State#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cleveland Browns#Gm
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Michigan Wide Receiver

The New York Giants reportedly weren’t done on draft day. At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the G-Men reportedly took a flyer on Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin as a free agent pickup. Per Texans beat reporter Coty Davis, “Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin signs with New York...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy