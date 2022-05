Believe it not, there was a time when Alabama fans didn’t think Nick Saban was the man for the job. That statement is laughable now, and the Alabama coach proved it on Monday, sharing a story about a conversation he had in 2007 after his Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe during the presentation of the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award in a ceremony in Birmingham.

