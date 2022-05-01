ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs Seize 8th Consecutive SEC Series Win

By Grace Tafolla
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 5 Arkansas cruised to its eighth-consecutive SEC series victory after downing South Carolina, 8-4, Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks took game one, 12-0 (5), Friday night. The Razorbacks are the only SEC team to win every conference series during the 2022 season....

arkansasrazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

