Los Angeles, CA

Les Snead: Rams wanted to 'strategically target' DBs in 2022 NFL draft

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, with the Los Angeles Rams walking away with eight selections. Of the eight prospects that the Rams added through the draft, four of them were of the defensive back variety.

During a post-draft conference, Les Snead iterated that addressing defensive back was a priority for the Rams entering the draft.

“DB was definitely something we were going to strategically target,” Snead said. “There was a moment where players we liked were still on the board, and let’s double-down, triple-down.”

The Rams would use their second pick of the draft (142nd overall) on Decobie Durant, a cornerback out of South Carolina State. Los Angeles would proceed to bolster their secondary further with selections of Quentin Lake (211th overall), Derion Kendrick (212th overall), and Russ Yeast (253rd overall).

Following the departure of Darious Williams in free agency, the Rams were left with an unproven cornerback group outside of Jalen Ramsey. Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. were the only other cornerbacks on the roster entering the draft that had logged starts for the Rams in 2021.

At the safety position, Los Angeles loves to have versatile guys like Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, and Nick Scott. All of the guys that the Rams selected in this year’s draft can provide value in multiple areas.

Aside from the incoming rookies, Los Angeles also traded for a familiar face in Troy Hill. Regardless of how you want to look at it, it’s evident that the Rams weren’t content with their secondary entering the draft.

